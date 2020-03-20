Rashod Hill chooses to stay with the Vikings

Getty Images

Well, not everyone is leaving the Vikings. It just feels that way.

Tackle Rashod Hill has re-signed with the team, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

Undrafted in 2015, Hill joined the Vikings from the Jacksonville practice squad in 2016 and appeared in 15 regular-season games last year, with one start. In 2018, he played in 16 regular-season games, starting eight.

The move caps a week in which the Vikings released cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive lineman Linval Joseph, guard Josh Kline, and linebacker David Morgan. Cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander and defensive end Stephen Weatherly left via free agency, and receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to Buffalo. Defensive end Everson Griffen made it clear that he’ll sign elsewhere in free agency.