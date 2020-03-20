Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1 million to four non-profits

Getty Images

The Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation announced they have donated a combined $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank will receive $250,000 each.

“We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Ravens president Dick Cass said. “We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need.

“We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people.”

For more information or to donate, visit Fund for Educational Excellence, United Way of Central Maryland, Baltimore Community Foundation or Maryland Food Bank.