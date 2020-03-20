Ravens agree to trade sending Chris Wormley to Steelers

Getty Images

You don’t often find the fanbases of the Ravens and Steelers agreeing on much, but the two teams have found agreement on a trade.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have agreed to send defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Wormley was a 2017 third-round pick and he’s heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He’s appeared in every game for Baltimore over the last two seasons and recorded 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks while making 13 starts.

The Ravens have signed Michael Brockers and traded for Calais Campbell this week, which left Wormley the odd man out. Pittsburgh will likely use him as part of the plan to replace Javon Hargrave after Hargrave left for the Eagles as a free agent.