Report: Melvin Gordon close to a new deal, somewhere

Getty Images

Chargers free agent running back Melvin Gordon hasn’t found the market to his liking so far, but he’s apparently close to a new deal somewhere.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Gordon is close to a deal with a new team, but that team isn’t the Buccaneers.

The Chargers invested in Austin Ekeler at a much lower level than Gordon was looking for, but Todd Gurley‘s recent release by the Rams is a cautionary tale for teams investing in big deals for veteran backs.

The Dolphins were also interested in Gurley before he signed with the Falcons, so they might be interested in Gordon (despite agreeing to a new deal with Jordan Howard).