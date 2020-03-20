Report: Patriots nearing deal with Danny Vitale

Getty Images

It’s now officially March Madness. Vitale has a job.

According to Meredith Gorman of NESN, the Patriots are close to a contract agreement with fullback Danny Vitale.

Vitale spent the last two years with the Packers, and caught seven passes for 97 yards last year.

The Patriots were forced to use a fullback-by-committee last year, drafting linebacker Elandon Roberts on offense last year after a neck injury to James Develin. Develin’s status is unclear, but they apparently want to have depth there, particularly since Roberts was part of the exodus to Miami.