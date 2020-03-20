Reports: No movement toward Yannick Ngakoue trade

Getty Images

The Jaguars have traded cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and quarterback Nick Foles this week and most believe they’ll be making at least one more trade this offseason.

Jacksonville applied the franchise tag to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue earlier this month despite Ngakoue going public with his desire to sign a long-term deal somewhere else. Given that desire, the popular response to the Jaguars’ decision was that they’d look to trade him to another team.

That may be the case, but it doesn’t sound like a deal is around the corner. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported on Thursday that nothing is going on regarding a trade and Mike Kaye of NJ.com, who previously covered the Jaguars, reported that they have yet to have any discussions with another team.

None of that means Ngakoue won’t be traded, but there’s little time pressure to get anything done given the indefinite postponement of the offseason program. The Jags may be letting the first wave of free agency pass before turning attention toward a trade that will take cooperation from Ngakoue as he needs to sign the tag before he could be dealt.