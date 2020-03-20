Roderick Johnson signs one-year deal with Texans

Getty Images

Tackle Roderick Johnson will be back in Houston in 2020.

Johnson was not tendered a contract as a restricted free agent this week, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that he has agreed to a new one-year deal with the team. It’s worth $1.75 million, which is less than Johnson would have made had he been tendered at the lowest level.

Johnson was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Browns, but never played a game for the team. He was claimed off of waivers by the Texans in June 2018.

He started games at both tackle positions while appearing in every game during the 2019 season and is likely set for another year as a swing tackle behind Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.