Saints re-sign Andrus Peat to five-year contract

Getty Images

Andrus Peat got a chance to see what the open market had to offer and has decided to return to the Saints.

The Saints announced that Peat has agreed to a five-year deal to remain in New Orleans. They did not announce any financial terms, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is worth up to $57.5 million with $33 million guaranteed.

Peat, who was No. 80 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, has seen time all over the offensive line since joining the team as a first-round pick in 2015, but has settled in at left guard. He missed time with a broken arm last season, but returned for Week 17 and the team’s playoff loss to the Vikings.

Peat’s return ensures that the Saints will bring back their entire starting offensive line from last season.