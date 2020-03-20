SoFi Stadium construction continues

Getty Images

Initially, California’s “stay at home” order didn’t include an exception for construction. It now does, and construction at the new Rams and Chargers stadium in Inglewood will proceed.

“These are unprecedented times, and the health and safety of our workers and their families is of the utmost importance to us,” reads a statement issued by SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “In accordance with the recently released directives by the State of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the City of Inglewood . . . the construction at Hollywood Park continues moving forward, with an increased emphasis on the already existing elevated health and safety protocols put in place last week.

“All non-essential workers are working from home. For those that wish to remain on site, we are working with our general contractors . . . to increase the health and safety measures we already have in place. . . .

“We are also in regular contact with the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California and the Los Angeles and Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council. . . . [T]he trade councils and Hollywood Park are committed to continuing to provide work at a safe job site for all construction workers who can remain onsite and wish to continue working.”

The venue is due to open later this year, and it is expected to host Super Bowl LV in early 2022.