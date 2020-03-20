Source: SoFi Stadium construction can go on despite “stay at home” order

Getty Images

After California governor Gavin Newsom issued a “stay at home” order for the state’s residents on Thursday, there was discussion about what it would mean for construction work at SoFi Stadium.

Newsom’s order exempted businesses and agencies that are deemed essential to daily life, which would not seem to include construction on the future home of the Rams and Chargers. If that’s the case, there could be complications to completing construction of the stadium by the time events are scheduled to start being held in the building.

PFT has learned, via a source, that a revision to the language of the order may allow work to continue. Per the source, Governor Newsom’s office has changed the language to exempt construction products from the order.

That would seem to clear the way for construction on the stadium to proceed while things come to a halt in other walks of life, but there’s no official word on how things will unfold with the project.