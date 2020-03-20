Steelers to sign Eric Ebron

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Eric Ebron is heading to Pittsburgh.

Ebron and the Steelers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $12 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old Ebron has had an up-and-down NFL career. The Lions took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, and he never lived up to expectations in four years in Detroit. But after the Lions cut him he signed with the Colts and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Last year, however, he took a step backward and seemed to wear out his welcome with the Colts’ coaching staff.

Ebron has undeniable talent and is young enough that the Steelers may prove to have him under contract for his prime years. Whether he can play well consistently, however, is something that still remains to be seen.

We had Ebron at No. 58 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.