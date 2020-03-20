Teddy Bridgewater’s contract implies he’ll be the 2020, and maybe 2021, starter

Getty Images

Free-agent quarterbacks who sign contracts in March to become a team’s presumed starter often find themselves supplanted in April, after the team uses a first-round pick on a rookie quarterback. Based on the contract given by the Panthers to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, he’s likely not at serious risk of being kicked to the sideline in 2020.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Bridgewater receives a $15 million signing bonus, an $8 million fully-guaranteed salary in 2020, up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and a $250,000 workout bonus. That’s $24 million in cash flow for the first year of the deal. That isn’t the kind of contract that a team would give to a player who is destined to take a seat behind a rookie.

The deal also includes a $17 million base salary for 2021, $10 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, with the same per-game roster and workout bonuses.

In 2022, the base salary is $20 million, non-guaranteed. The deal also includes the same per-game roster and workout bonuses.

So that’s $63 million over three years, and $42 million over the first two — with $33 million guaranteed. That’s not the kind of investment a team makes in a player who won’t be actually playing.