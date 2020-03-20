Texans get Brent Qvale for one year

Getty Images

The Texans agreed to terms with offensive tackle Brent Qvale on a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Qvale played for Texans offensive line coach Mike Devlin for the Jets, and Texans director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan is a former Jets executive.

Qvale, 29, spent his first six seasons with the Jets. He has played 63 games with 15 starts.

Qvale has made starts at left guard, right guard and right tackle.

In 2019, he played three games. His only start came at left guard in Week 17.