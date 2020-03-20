Texans sign Jaylen Watkins

Getty Images

The Texans continue to add to the secondary.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans are signing safety Jaylen Watkins to a two-year, $3 million deal.

The 28-year-old Watkins spent the last two years with the Chargers. The Eagles drafted him in the fourth round in 2014, cut him that summer, and later brought him back on the practice squad.

The Texans also brought back cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves, Bradley Roby, and Phillip Gaines, after letting veteran Johnathan Joseph hit the market.