Todd Gurley is headed to the Falcons

Getty Images

It looks like running back Todd Gurley is heading back to Georgia.

The Falcons posted an article to their website Friday citing a report that they have signed Gurley to a one-year deal and PFT has confirmed with a league source that the Falcons have agreed to a deal. The Falcons also posted a gif of the University of Georgia mascot to their Twitter account, which seems to be another way of welcoming Gurley back to the Peach State.

Gurley was released by the Rams on Thursday after an attempt to trade him. The Falcons were reportedly involved in those talks, but nothing came together. Gurley’s contract was likely a stumbling block and Atlanta will get him on board at a far lower price

It’s not an official announcement as we were accustomed to in past years, but this week has seen teams get creative about sharing their moves given the challenges involved with getting physicals amid the COVID-19 situation. A physical would seem to be a crucial part of the process with Gurley given his history of knee trouble and it is unknown when that will take place.

Whatever the circumstances, the Falcons appear ready to move forward and Gurley appears to be the heir to Devonta Freeman as the No. 1 back in Atlanta.