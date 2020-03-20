Todd Gurley’s in L.A., which complicates his Falcons physical

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with running back Todd Gurley. The contract, with a $6 million base value and $5.5 million fully-guaranteed, hinges on Gurley passing a physical.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gurley is located in Los Angeles. The combination of the NFL’s COVID-19 procedures (which prevent Gurley from traveling to Atlanta for a physical) and California’s “stay at home” mandate, the physical has yet to be completed, and it’s unclear when or how it will be.

When it is, and if Gurley passes, he’ll get $6 million from the Falcons and $5 million (minus $2.55 million offset from his $7.55 million roster bonus) from the Rams in 2020. That’s $11 million, total.

And if Gurley fails his physical, he’ll be in line for $12.55 million this year from the Rams and $5 million next year from the Rams. The Rams, as previously mentioned, would surely fight it.