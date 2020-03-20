Tom Brady gets $50 million guaranteed on two-year deal

The Buccaneers didn’t exactly break the bank for Tom Brady.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract, all of which is guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. At $25 million a year, Brady is well below the standard of $35 million a year set by Russell Wilson, and substantially below other $30 million a year quarterbacks including Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

The contract also gives Brady the opportunity to earn another $4.5 million a year in incentives. But even if he hits all his incentives, that still puts him below $30 million a year.

Brady has a no-trade clause, so he appears tied to Tampa Bay for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In the 2021 season, Brady will be 44 years old. He has said he wants to play until he’s 45, which suggests he might just have one more contract left in him.

  2. That’s because he just ain’t that good anymore. Unless you like your running backs getting 10+ receptions a game

  3. What does it imply about the Patriots that Brady leaves and takes $50 million guaranteed for two years in Tampa.

    There is a story to be told here. Either they lowballed him or he wanted out of there so bad. Either way. Pretty yucky

  4. Brady and his wife are worth over 3/4 of a billion between them, he doesn’t need to “break the bank”.

    What he did want was good tools around him as far as offensive skill players and a good Oline. Not sure about the Bucs Oline but they have great receivers and a pretty good TE. And they can certainly add to the Oline through draft and FA if its not that good.

    Brady is concerned with winning primarily, and knows if he maxed out the contract they don’t have the money to field as good a team around him as he wants.

  7. Seriously, Bill and Kraft couldn’t find $25m for the GOAT for 2 more years? Even old Brady is worth that just in leadership alone. I’d think the buildup to his final season and a team send-off would have been worth it.

    OR. . .the greatest coach in history didn’t want him anymore because he turned into a whiny, hissy, prima donna.

    You’ll see.

  9. Nobody who knows anything about Brady ever thought this was about money. I was surprised at the reports that the new contract was $30M per year; this report sounds more like what I was expecting. And now we have a very good idea of what Bill Belichick was unwilling to agree to.

  10. I would have loved to see how far Brady could have taken that Cowboy team with Zeke, Amari and that O-Line.

  11. Why does every new QB signing look to ‘set the market’?
    This seams like enough to keep groceries in the pantry.

  12. The story is that when the Pats traded Jimmy G, Bill wanted to trade Brady to the 49ers instead and Kraft said no. Ever since then, Brady’s had a bad taste in his mouth. Now he gets his chance to prove that Bill wasn’t the genius.

  14. If winning now is his goal are the Bucs a better team than the Bolts? Surely the Chargers could have matched that and they are desperate to get fans to the new stadium…

  15. tavisteelersfan says:
    March 20, 2020 at 11:36 am
    Did you ever stop to consider that the Pats wanted Brady gone?

  16. joenomouth….Brady wanted to go to a contender…he would have passed on Dallas if they approached him…

  18. he’ll never learn. he took below-market deals with NE so they could have cap space to bring in talent and we all saw how that worked out. All Kraft did was line his own pockets. Glazers will do the same.

  20. Tampa Bay Tommy got a good deal for himself. No 43 year old should be paid anywhere near that kind of money but good for him.

    Let’s see what Tampa Bay Tommy does without Belichick. As fascinating a story as there has been in the NFL in a very long time.

  22. TB is in retirement mode. Think about it; Florida, $50M guaranteed retirement fund for two years, win-lose-or-draw. Sweet deal.

