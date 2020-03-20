Tom Brady jersey quickly becomes the top seller for Fanatics

Getty Images

Tom Brady means big business.

The Buccaneers already are cashing in from their relationship with the greatest quarterback in NFL history, both in the form of increased ticket sales and increased jersey sales. Even though the Buccaneers have yet to unveil new jerseys. And even though Brady has yet to be issued a number.

According to Fanatics, Brady instantly has become the top-selling players across all sports today, and the top-three selling produces have been Tom Brady jerseys, both men’s and women’s.

His jersey sales have spiked by 900 percent in one day, and the Buccaneers are the top-selling NFL team across the Fanatics network. (The Patriots, coincidentally, are No. 1.)

Get ready for more of the same, especially once there’s an actual jersey and an actual number to be seen and to be purchased.

Chris Godwin currently has No. 12 for the Buccaneers. No. 10, which Brady wore at Michigan, has been issued to receiver Scotty Miller.

One intriguing Brady-related number currently is unclaimed: No. 6.