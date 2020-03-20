Tom Brady signs Buccaneers contract

It’s official: Tom Brady has signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, the future Hall of Famer who spent the last 20 years in New England, posted on Instagram a picture of himself signing his Buccaneers contract.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that. You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me. I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

And with that, the greatest of all time has his new team.

32 responses to “Tom Brady signs Buccaneers contract

  3. The Bucs are cheaters. Can we say that now or after they crush our favorite team so we can feel better?

  6. The cheating will always follow him around. How many scandals were the Patriots involved in over the years? Asking for a friend.

  8. Can’t wait for the haters and naysayers to be proven wrong again. Go get em Tom the NFC is weak, and that division is even weaker you should have no problem helping Tampa Bay get to another Superbowl

  9. Tampa is going to need TB-12 more then ever as our area has been devastated with all the closures in the hospitality industry. Having Tom Brady’s name alone will go a long way with the recovery of this surreal time we are in.

  11. All the best TB12, you will do great thing in TB!! Just glad you are in the NFC now & look forward to your divisional battles with Brees. It will be Fireworks!!

  12. Thank god! I thought that suspiciously long delay of, er, two days (just to travel, do medical, final meetings, contract signing, decide on press briefing etc, etc) meant something is amiss..

  15. Very exciting time to be a Bucs fan seeing Tom Brady sign. Now all they need is to go to the throwback uniforms.

  17. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that”

    In Fact, sometimes nobody cares what you are doing today!

  19. The 20 years in New England is etched in history and on NFL films for generations. Who gives a crap about Tampa. I think it was a mistake for him to leave. But what he accomplished in NE is most dominant 20 years in NFL History. On to 2020

  20. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady
    ——————————————–

    Yeah, sure. And what idiot hands their cell phone over to Roger Goodell?

  21. It’ll be weird to see him play in a Bucs uniform. Too bad we’ll probably have to wait until the 2021-22 season, since that’s likely the next time we’ll have NFL football played under normal circumstances.

  22. Good luck TB12….THANK YOU for all the WICKED AWESOME MEMORIES!!!
    SO GLAD you are in the NFC!!!
    Who knows, MAYBE we’ll get to see you in the BIG SHOW before you hang up your cleats…. I’ll ALWAYS cheer for you UNLESS you are playing the team you formally called home….
    Go Tom…. GO PATS!!!
    PS: Brady will SHINE in TOMPA BRAYDY!!!! LOL!!!

  24. MurrayMania says: The cheating will always follow him around…
    ————
    What cheating? At most there was 15mins of video from a camera a few yards too close to a sideline for one quarter of play after new rules came into force – tape they never got to use. Compared to the legion of cheating that goes on around the league, it was nothing, even less than many of the cheats that teams are let off – eg Aaron Rodgers long-term ball PSI abuses.

  27. MurrayMania says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    The cheating will always follow him around. How many scandals were the Patriots involved in over the years? Asking for a friend.

    ——-

    Other than placing a camera 6′ too far to the left? None

  28. If there really were football gods, Tampa would play the Patriots this year.

    They’re not scheduled, but if they can get that 17th game pushed through…

  29. (Disclaimer: long time pats fan, football know it all). So Tampa was 7-9, losing 5 games by a TD or less. Winston threw 30 picks, 7 pick-6s. Better QB play could have had them 12-4 or better. Arians is hoping TB gets them that better play and they should get it. Assuming most of the players remains the same, Tampa is likely to improve their record. 6 games against the Saints, Falcons and Panthers. Saints games will be exciting.
    Brady will also play the Bears (Quinn and Mack), Lions (LOL: van noy, shelton, flowers), Raiders, Packers, Chiefs and Chargers. He’s got his work cut our for him!

  30. 1 YARD SHORT says:

    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    ______

    Answer (based on the transcript of his appeal hearing – did you read it?):

    Brady upgrades his cell phone on average a little more often than once a year. When he does, he routinely gives his old phone to an assistant to destroy it, because there are lots of people and institutions (e.g. ESPN) who would absolutely love to have his contact list and access to his emails, etc. He was told he could trash it so he did.

    Nuff said.

  31. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    —–

    Whenever I get a new phone I delete permanently all the data from my old phone…..every time. The real question is who are the people who don’t do this?

  32. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady…
    ————————————-

    I belong to that club as well. Anyone who buys a new cell phone who does not wipe the data and/or destroy their old cell phone after transferring their contacts, etc., is a moron.

