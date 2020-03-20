Tom Brady signs Buccaneers contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2020, 8:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s official: Tom Brady has signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, the future Hall of Famer who spent the last 20 years in New England, posted on Instagram a picture of himself signing his Buccaneers contract.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that. You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me. I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

And with that, the greatest of all time has his new team.

Permalink 106 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

106 responses to “Tom Brady signs Buccaneers contract

  3. The Bucs are cheaters. Can we say that now or after they crush our favorite team so we can feel better?

  6. The cheating will always follow him around. How many scandals were the Patriots involved in over the years? Asking for a friend.

  8. Can’t wait for the haters and naysayers to be proven wrong again. Go get em Tom the NFC is weak, and that division is even weaker you should have no problem helping Tampa Bay get to another Superbowl

  9. Tampa is going to need TB-12 more then ever as our area has been devastated with all the closures in the hospitality industry. Having Tom Brady’s name alone will go a long way with the recovery of this surreal time we are in.

  11. All the best TB12, you will do great thing in TB!! Just glad you are in the NFC now & look forward to your divisional battles with Brees. It will be Fireworks!!

  12. Thank god! I thought that suspiciously long delay of, er, two days (just to travel, do medical, final meetings, contract signing, decide on press briefing etc, etc) meant something is amiss..

  15. Very exciting time to be a Bucs fan seeing Tom Brady sign. Now all they need is to go to the throwback uniforms.

  17. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that”

    In Fact, sometimes nobody cares what you are doing today!

  19. The 20 years in New England is etched in history and on NFL films for generations. Who gives a crap about Tampa. I think it was a mistake for him to leave. But what he accomplished in NE is most dominant 20 years in NFL History. On to 2020

  20. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady
    ——————————————–

    Yeah, sure. And what idiot hands their cell phone over to Roger Goodell?

  21. It’ll be weird to see him play in a Bucs uniform. Too bad we’ll probably have to wait until the 2021-22 season, since that’s likely the next time we’ll have NFL football played under normal circumstances.

  22. Good luck TB12….THANK YOU for all the WICKED AWESOME MEMORIES!!!
    SO GLAD you are in the NFC!!!
    Who knows, MAYBE we’ll get to see you in the BIG SHOW before you hang up your cleats…. I’ll ALWAYS cheer for you UNLESS you are playing the team you formally called home….
    Go Tom…. GO PATS!!!
    PS: Brady will SHINE in TOMPA BRAYDY!!!! LOL!!!

  24. MurrayMania says: The cheating will always follow him around…
    ————
    What cheating? At most there was 15mins of video from a camera a few yards too close to a sideline for one quarter of play after new rules came into force – tape they never got to use. Compared to the legion of cheating that goes on around the league, it was nothing, even less than many of the cheats that teams are let off – eg Aaron Rodgers long-term ball PSI abuses.

  27. MurrayMania says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    The cheating will always follow him around. How many scandals were the Patriots involved in over the years? Asking for a friend.

    ——-

    Other than placing a camera 6′ too far to the left? None

  28. If there really were football gods, Tampa would play the Patriots this year.

    They’re not scheduled, but if they can get that 17th game pushed through…

  29. (Disclaimer: long time pats fan, football know it all). So Tampa was 7-9, losing 5 games by a TD or less. Winston threw 30 picks, 7 pick-6s. Better QB play could have had them 12-4 or better. Arians is hoping TB gets them that better play and they should get it. Assuming most of the players remains the same, Tampa is likely to improve their record. 6 games against the Saints, Falcons and Panthers. Saints games will be exciting.
    Brady will also play the Bears (Quinn and Mack), Lions (LOL: van noy, shelton, flowers), Raiders, Packers, Chiefs and Chargers. He’s got his work cut our for him!

  30. 1 YARD SHORT says:

    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    ______

    Answer (based on the transcript of his appeal hearing – did you read it?):

    Brady upgrades his cell phone on average a little more often than once a year. When he does, he routinely gives his old phone to an assistant to destroy it, because there are lots of people and institutions (e.g. ESPN) who would absolutely love to have his contact list and access to his emails, etc. He was told he could trash it so he did.

    Nuff said.

  31. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    —–

    Whenever I get a new phone I delete permanently all the data from my old phone…..every time. The real question is who are the people who don’t do this?

  32. 1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady…
    ————————————-

    I belong to that club as well. Anyone who buys a new cell phone who does not wipe the data and/or destroy their old cell phone after transferring their contacts, etc., is a moron.

  33. TB will make the Bucs at better team in 2020, and BB will need time to bring the Pats back to being serious contenders.

    Bucs play at NE in 2021. Should be fun, and a great measuring stick. Will be the only time TB plays against BB, unless the teams meet in the SB.

  35. He’s going to a more talented team, especially on offense. Let’s see what he can do. I just hope there’s a season….

  36. SWFLPC.INC says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:25 am

    1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    —–

    Whenever I get a new phone I delete permanently all the data from my old phone…..every time. The real question is who are the people who don’t do this?

    ============================================================

    Some persistent data remains in the integrated circuit after deletion and can be recovered. Most of us don’t have to worry, but if you’re a public person or someone with sensitive information on your phone (like financial data) deletion may not be enough. That’s why you destroy the phone, as it isn’t worth the $100 resale value to keep it intact.

  37. Better to move on a year early then a year late the Pat’s got all they could outta tb12! Remember the 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 sb trophies dont come with him they stay at 1 patriot place thanks for the memories but its time to flip the page the dynasty stands still for no man.

  38. This will be funny when the old statue TB12 ends up out for the season after a game or two… He proved it last year he is too old and should have retired on top…

  40. “How many scandals were fabricated against the Patriots over the years? Asking for a friend.”

    Fixed your statement for you

  41. Lockport Lax says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:39 am
    This will be funny when the old statue TB12 ends up out for the season after a game or two… He proved it last year he is too old and should have retired on top…

    So you’re saying it will “funny “ when I guy gets injured??

    If Winston had 3-1 TD to int ratio like Brady last season 28 tds 8 picks
    The Bucs would have been a playoff team.
    And he did with NO WR other than an injured JE and 3 5th of Hilo’s starting line out.

    But yeah “he proved it”
    The jealous crybabies will be proven wrong AGAIN.
    AND Bucs fans will have fun watching the offense

  42. Remember just a couple of months ago when the patriots fans said Brady was going to play for the Patriots till he was 45? Well they were half right.

  44. My Heart is heavy… today
    The man I watch lead my Team to heights never seen in the history of ANYSPORT is gone and move on.

    I have been a fan for the patriots since 1967.

    I saw teams like these Before the GOAT showed up….and changed history
    1967> 3 & 10 & 1
    1968 > 4 & 10
    1969 > 4 & 10
    1970 > 2 & 12
    1971 > 6 & 8
    1972 > 3 & 11
    1973 > 5 & 9
    1974 > 7 & 7 First 500. season I saw
    1975 > 3 & 11
    1976 > 11 & 3 First winning season

    I will watch Tom in a new uniform and root for him. I will swing back to “In Bill we trust” and root for my team. For I have been a fan of this team longer than Tom Brady has been alive.

    As always time causes us to move on.

    He brought us 6 Great Rings and some of the best football ever played.

    Tom You are and will always be the GOAT…. and you earned that while wearing # 12 As a Patriot Nothing can change that, the rest is all gravy at this point. I hope you play until your 45.

    Best of luck.

  47. Welcome to the NFC South, TB12!!

    Tampa Bay vs Saints twice this year should be barn burners

  48. The chip on Brady’s shoulder to prove himself has not been this large since he was the 199th pick in the draft 21 years ago. He wants to prove it to everybody all over again, and we know anything less than a Super Bowl win is a failure to him. That’s a great sign for Tampa Bay fans.

    The million dollar question: can he cajole his 43 year old body to match up with the best QB brain and will in the business?

  49. Bucs fans are going to see a hell of a ride!

    People saying Brady was washed up last year are FOOLS, ungrateful dopes. Brady won 12 games with a good defense and ZERO to work with on offense. He’s taking over a Tampa offense with mad weapons to throw to. All the Bucs need to do is pick up a decent running back with good hands, grab a couple of O-lineman (Can Tom talk Dante out of retirement for two more years???) and maybe a corner.

    Just eliminating Winston’s turnovers with Brady’s vast experience, knowledge, and vision of the field, is going to turn those seven 7 point losses into wins.

    Belichick is going to struggle badly this season, with all the turnover in personnel, where Brady is going to have his most fun season in a few years.

    Big picture: Belichick’s stubbornness is going to make him the loser in this whole debacle.

    Go, Tom!!!!!

  50. To my team: Thank you for not signing Brady.

    If Brady had signed with my team, I could never go back to rooting for them.
    Friend of mine said, “If that happens, then you just wait until he’s off the team and then resume rooting for them.”

    I told him, “No. If he spends one moment on my team, I’ll have explain to anyone and everyone that I was not a fan during the years he was on my team.”

    Moot point, but I could never live it down… My friends would razz me for having King Cheetah on my team.

  51. Great qb Lets just hope he doesn’t tarnish of the legacy the bucs organization with cheating scandals the way he did in New England.

  53. The Bucs are playing the Patriots this year. In the Super Bowl

    Would be great, but I can’t see where New England can get a quarterback to take them there. Unrealistic for Stidham in his first year starting. If any free agents could do it, they wouldn’t be free agents.

  54. ikeclanton says:
    March 20, 2020 at 10:27 am
    …..

    The million dollar question: can he cajole his 43 year old body to match up with the best QB brain and will in the business?
    ————————————————–

    That is a fair question, but I think the million dollar question is will there be an NFL season this year and, if not, what will be those economic consequences outside of the billionaire owners, and millionaire players?

  55. Does anyone really believe this is going to end well for Brady? For the first time in his career, he will be starting for team which is not the best team in its division; not even close. Yeah the match-ups with Brees will be must-see, but expecting the Bucs to win this division solely because Brady is now their QB is wishful thinking.

    I expect Brady will play well; I don’t expect the Bucs will improve enough to compete with the Saints for the division title. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see the Panthers, with a new starting QB, do better than expected.

    This isn’t the AFC East, where none of Brady’s division opponents could put up a season-long fight. He’s about to find that out the hard way.

  56. One thing I’m surprised no one has brought up in regard to whom the Patriots will get to replace Brady, why has no one mentioned Eli Manning?
    Manning is exactly the type QB Belichick likes — very smart and gifted enough if his line gives him time to make plays.
    For one or even two years, I think Manning would be a perfect fit in New England.

  57. johnnycantread says:
    March 20, 2020 at 10:36 am
    To my team: Thank you for not signing Brady.

    If Brady had signed with my team, I could never go back to rooting for them.
    Friend of mine said…
    ————————————————-

    You lost us at “Friend of mine…”
    C’mon man, none of us believe you have any friends

  58. LaserJock says:

    My Heart is heavy… today
    The man I watch lead my Team to heights never seen in the history of ANYSPORT is gone and move on.
    ——————–
    Am I reading this right? A Boston fan suggesting the Patriots accomplishments (and indeed they are great), suggesting the Pats achievement is better than the Celtics who won 11 of 13 NBA championships – including 8 in a row??

  59. Now they are talking Bucs superbowl. Laughable. So, we are all just supposed to ignore Brady’s poor play last year and declining stats the last 4 years? And tack on another year with a new team? I don’t see it. Brady was bad and the Bucs were bad = SB? Please.
    Also, I’m tired of all this negative talk about Winston like he was the worst QB ever. Yeah, he throw a lot of picks, but it was that same style of play that got him 33 tds and 5k yards. You justdon’t roll out of bed and do that. And the Bucs o-line, running and defense didn’t do him a whole lot of favors.
    People are relying too much on the OLD Tom Brady as in 5-10 years ago. This will not end well for Brady. The speed of the game is too much for him now and his non-mobility will do him in. Winston will have the last laugh in the end. You heard it here first.

  61. Well, I was wrong. I thought there was no way Robert Kraft would let this happen. Ah well, at least the Bears play them at home this year.

  62. “So, we are all just supposed to ignore Brady’s poor play last year and declining stats the last 4 years?”

    Um, Brady’s play has been excellent the last 4 years. His stats declined last year only because he had the worst Oline he’s ever played behind and a pile o’ crappy receivers and TEs except for Edelman. And still was 7th in the league with passing with over 4000 yards and 3:1 TD to INT ratio.

    but yeah, waaaaaa mean ol’ Tom Brady is coming to my team! You should be grateful to see Winston out the door.

  63. 2 years 50 million and Dak seems to think he is more valuable. Maybe this is a wakeup call to him.

  66. Love TB. Don’t think this team is better than 10 – 6, so a playoff run is definitely possible. Should be fun who NE can come up with as you can’t replace TB.

  67. To my team: Thank you for not signing Brady.
    ——————-

    Still you are too afraid to let us all know this dumpster fire of a team. The utter definition of coward behind the keyboard. To my team: Thank you for not signing Brady.
    ——————-

    Still you are too afraid to let us all know this dumpster fire of a team. The utter definition of coward behind the keyboard.

  68. I ain’t even a Brady fan, but this is like Willie Mays on the Mets or Jordan on the Wizards, just ain’t right

  69. The other good news is he won’t be wearing those gawd aweful digital clock uniforms. The “new” uniform appears to just be a return to the Super Bowl era look. Welcome TB12!

  70. A proven QB on a team with big weapons, this is an exciting development. Bucs need to shore up their OL and defense to deliver on this potential.

  71. If there really were football gods, Tampa would play the Patriots this year.

    —-

    The Bucaneers are schedule to visit the Patriots in 2021.

  72. Um, Brady’s play has been excellent the last 4 years. His stats declined last year only because he had the worst Oline he’s ever played behind and a pile o’ crappy receivers and TEs except for Edelman. And still was 7th in the league with passing with over 4000 yards and 3:1 TD to INT ratio.
    ___________________________

    I wouldn’t call it excellent play by no means. Brady had a lot garbage time stats. His QBR was 53 and he was in the bottom half of most QB measurables. Why is Brady the only QB people make excuses for?
    – He was bailed out by the defense with numerous short fields
    – His own coach did not trust him in the 2 minute drill against Miami
    – NE resorted to a slew of trick plays because Brady could not get it done
    – You all blame the receivers around him, but I saw plenty of passes to no mans land when receivers were open
    What really gets me it is that the same people that said Brady had no talent around him and made all the excuses for him, thought he would still make a SB run last year, huh?

  73. Hope his O-line to s strong and healthy. Dude couldn’t extend a play or throw outside the pocket for $#!@ last year. BTW, the Patriots definitely care about last year and didn’t like what they saw. Some might say they moved on a year too late in this case

  75. I grew up in the Boston area where I was (and still am) a Patriots fan. My high school’s mascot was the Buccaneers. I also spent the middle part of my high school years attending another high school in Florida who’s mascot was….the Buccaneers. After graduation in July of 1976 I moved to the Tampa area as the first training camp for a brand new NFL team was opening….the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    And then this guy Brady follows me down here. Even though I have always been a Boston fan, this Buccaneer thing won’t let me be.

  77. See ya Tampa Bay Tommy.

    Looking forward to the GOAT Head Coach and the 6 time World Champion Patriots whooping ya soon. 🙂

  78. Brady Brady Brady… anyone got a read on the Bucs O-line, their RBs? New England’s Oline and RBs have been top notch pass protectors for decades, contributing heavily in Brady’s success by helping him stay upright. Brady slides in the pocket but he’s not scrambling, so will the Bucs provide pass protection like he’s used to? Anyone got some stats?
    Teams routinely shell out big bucks for QBs only to see them pummeled through poor pass protection.

  79. The only way Belichick would let Brady walk is if he thought had a QB on the roster who is just as good.

  81. thewizardsrevenge says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:46 am
    If there really were football gods, Tampa would play the Patriots this year.

    ***************

    …in the SuperBowl.

  82. The Bucs ownership will never invest in more than one player. Tom will be good but not good enough. They need a better line for Tom.

  84. CongratsTom. After watching the last 20 years here in NE, u will light it up with those receivers. Will be fun to watch. May have to go on road trips to Tampa bay

  85. SWFLPC.INC says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:25 am
    1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    —–

    Whenever I get a new phone I delete permanently all the data from my old phone…..every time. The real question is who are the people who don’t do this?
    _____&
    You know the difference between deleting and smashing with a hammer…. Right?

  86. Wayoutleftfield says:
    March 20, 2020 at 12:19 pm
    The only way Belichick would let Brady walk is if he thought had a QB on the roster who is just as good.

    ——————
    If the Patriots don’t bring a vet QB as a starter… we’ll know what they think of Stidham. And that’s not a bad thing.

  87. @johnnycantread

    The fact that you actually believe the notion that Brady is a “king cheetah”, and that Deflategate was real, and that even if it were, a psi puff somehow gave Brady an illegal advantage whatsoever in a remarkably exceptional 20 year career, well then, that’s more than silly.

    Much more likely: he routinely dashed your team‘s dreams too often (who you won’t name of course because it would implicate you), and you’re predictably denouncing it’s legitimacy as a defense mechanism. The brain seeks to protect itself from painful memories and creates alternate scenarios to soothe itself.

    We could probably guess who you root for from a handful of teams because we see this affliction quite a bit from the same maligned fanbases.

  88. Can’t wait for the haters and naysayers to be proven wrong again. Go get em Tom the NFC is weak, and that division is even weaker you should have no problem helping Tampa Bay get to another Superbowl

    —-

    Lol yeah he proved everyone wrong with those 3 (garbage time) second half points against the Titans.

  89. The fact that you actually believe the notion that Brady is a “king cheetah”, and that Deflategate was real, and that even if it were, a psi puff somehow gave Brady an illegal advantage whatsoever in a remarkably exceptional 20 year career, well then, that’s more than silly.

    Much more likely: he routinely dashed your team‘s dreams too often (who you won’t name of course because it would implicate you), and you’re predictably denouncing it’s legitimacy as a defense mechanism. The brain seeks to protect itself from painful memories and creates alternate scenarios to soothe itself.

    We could probably guess who you root for from a handful of teams because we see this affliction quite a bit from the same maligned fanbases.

    —–

    Gotta love these brave white knights here to defend the cheater’s honor. Who’s afraid to say who their team is? I’m a Bills fan – I would have hated Brady even if he didn’t cheat, because he owned us and would have done so even if they’d been on the level. Maybe if they hadn’t cheated we would have gone 6-30 against him instead of 3-33 or whatever it is. But our organization’s incompetence for 2 decades doesn’t change that fact that Brady and the Pats cheated again and again.

  92. As a Jets fan of course I hate the guy. But…respect his consistent work ethic and winning attitude.
    I wish him NO luck.

  93. ACCORDING to SPOTRAC,…
    Tom Bradys contract shows 2 years $50 million and it appears to be fully guaranteed.

  94. In 2000, the year before Brady’s first SB, the Patriots were 5th in the AFC East, and had a losing season (5-11); in 1999, they were (8-8). So Brady did play in a division where the Pats weren’t the best. It’s just that Brady made the Patriots the best team because he is the GOAT. Oh, and Brady was a winner when he played for Michigan.

    “fwippel says:
    March 20, 2020 at 10:49 am
    Does anyone really believe this is going to end well for Brady? For the first time in his career, he will be starting for team which is not the best team in its division; not even close. Yeah the match-ups with Brees will be must-see, but expecting the Bucs to win this division solely because Brady is now their QB is wishful thinking.

    I expect Brady will play well; I don’t expect the Bucs will improve enough to compete with the Saints for the division title. I also wouldn’t be shocked to see the Panthers, with a new starting QB, do better than expected.

    This isn’t the AFC East, where none of Brady’s division opponents could put up a season-long fight. He’s about to find that out the hard way.

  95. californianewton says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:40 pm
    No info on length of contract. Bummer.

    two years and $50 million, fully guaranteed, with another $9 million in potential incentives.

  96. I find it amusing that the haters now have to worry about two teams winning, the Patriots and the Bucs.

    I think the Patriots will do well this year and that the Bucs will as well.

    The caveat is each team has to stay healthy. There is no doubt in my mind the Bucs will improve and win the division.

    The Patriots won’t lay down.

  97. The beginning of the most over hyped signing in the game. This is more about the fact that Brady is actually leaving his Patriots than it makes Tampa Trash a better team or a contender.

  98. Well, Manning won a SB with the Broncos, although he didn’t help them win the AFC game (New England lost it by not kicking FGs; Manning s*cked in the second half), and the D helped them win against the Panthers and lazy Cam Newton. Maybe Brady gets a 7th???

  100. I guess I’m one of the few Pats fans that doesn’t care. I root for the Pats not Brady and I hate Tampa Fans. I’ll be rooting against him.

  101. I’m not a Bucs fan, so I’m speculating on this. What should be interesting to see is not only how Brady will mesh with his receiver corps, but if OJ Howard could get consistent and healthy. Potentially another Gronkesque target.

  105. SWFLPC.INC says:
    March 20, 2020 at 9:25 am
    1 YARD SHORT says:
    March 20, 2020 at 8:48 am
    Who destroys their own cell phone on purpose? Answer= Tom Brady

    —–

    Whenever I get a new phone I delete permanently all the data from my old phone…..every time. The real question is who are the people who don’t do this?
    _____&
    You know the difference between deleting and smashing with a hammer…. Right?
    _____
    Maybe he doesn’t know the difference. It must have been rough for him back in the answering machine days. Wife: ‘Honey, why have you bought a new answering machine everyday this week?’ – ‘Well, you have to delete the incoming messages after you listen to them, right?’

  106. “Smashing his cell phone with a hammer” lololololol. Like anyone actually saw him do such a thing to know that bit of detail.

    There’s nothing about the Deflategate story that wasn’t fabricated by the league. Goodell is a liar. And my name is true. Get over it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!