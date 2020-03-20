Tom Brady’s physical extends to second day

Getty Images

Soon-to-be Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting the most thorough physical ever.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brady is undergoing a second day of tests today before he can finalize his deal with the Buccaneers.

He notes that there are “no known issues of any kind.”

(Other than, you know, these things usually don’t take this long.)

The process began yesterday in New York, as concerns about COVID-19 prevent teams from sending their own doctors to see players, forcing them to rely on independent doctors elsewhere.