Tyrann Mathieu’s foundation donates 30,000 meals to food bank

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill challenged teammates to donate meals to Harvesters, a regional food bank serving a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu became the latest to step up to help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced Friday that the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation will donate 30,000 meals.

“In an effort to help ease the burden and anxiety in this unpredictable time, I am committed in joining my teammates by donating 30,000 meals to the families in need,” Mathieu said in a news release. “It’s so important that everyone protect themselves, their loved ones and give back during this challenging time. I urge everyone to remain informed and remember that we are stronger together.”

The foundation said a meal usually costs 25 cents, but it has jumped to $1 during the pandemic.

For more information or to donate to Harvesters: The Community Food Network, visit harvesters.org.