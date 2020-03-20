What’s next for Joe Flacco?

Getty Images

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVII has hit another road block in his career. And this one may be a dead end.

Released by the Broncos on Thursday with a “failed physical” designation, Joe Flacco becomes a free agent for the first time in his career. And he may find little or no demand for his services.

The 35-year-old Flacco likely has enough left in the tank to be a backup, but with career earnings well north of $150 million why would he want to hold a clipboard?

The bigger issue is his neck. Flacco sought a second opinion on the injury last month, and it clearly hasn’t improved to the point that he’s able to pass a physical. He won’t be on anyone’s roster until he can, and the neck injury could ultimately make other issues moot.

Whatever happens next, Flacco leaves behind $13.6 million in dead money in Denver, thanks to the restructured contract he signed last year in order to create cap space.