XFL cancels rest of 2020 season, opening door for NFL signings

Getty Images

The XFL left open hope of playing a postseason when it suspended its season March 12. It has become clear that won’t happen, and with XFL players interested in signing with NFL teams, the league has pulled the plug on the rest of the season.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said in a statement. “This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”

Luck reiterated in the statement that the league plans to return in 2021.

The announcement clears the way for XFL players soon to begin signing with NFL or CFL teams.

The NFL is allowing teams to sign XFL players beginning Monday at 8 a.m. ET, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

On the same day the XFL announced suspension of play, the NFL distributed a memo to its teams. It stated that teams were “not permitted to discuss possible employment with players under contract to the XFL.”

But the XFL’s decision to release players from their contracts finalizes procedures to permit NFL teams to sign XFL players.

The Seahawks, Cardinals and Broncos reportedly have expressed interest in Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker.