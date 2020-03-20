Zach and Julie Ertz donate $100,000 to Philadelphia food bank

Getty Images

The list of NFL players giving to communities in need of assistance due to the challenges created by the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow on Friday.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie, who is a star player on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, announced that they have donated $100,000 to Philabundance through their foundation. The organization is a food bank that serves more than 350 smaller agencies around the city. The Ertz’s donation will provide more than 100,000 meals for those in need.

“When we started our foundation two years ago, our goal was to be a light for our Philadelphia community. During these very challenging times, Julie and I are committed to acknowledging the issues at hand and to be a part of the solution. Philabundance has an unbelievable track record in our city and we believe there is no better partner to help us solve the food insecurity challenges presented by COVID-19,” Ertz said in a statement.

Philabundance serves meals to 90,000 people in a given week with 30 percent of that number coming from children in the Philadelphia public school system.