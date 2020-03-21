Adrian Peterson and wife donate $100,000 to meal programs in Houston

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson is joining the effort to help folks in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peterson and his wife, Ashley, will donate $100,000 through their foundation to their hometown of Houston for meals for senior citizens and students who rely on schools for their breakfast and/or lunch.

“We encourage everyone who is capable to pay it forward and help those in this critical time of need,” the Petersons said via Twitter.

It’s another example of an NFL player, team, or owner doing what they can to help. We encourage others to do the same, and we’ll continue to shine a light on everyone who does.

If you know of anyone who’s doing this, let me know by sending an email to florio@profootballtalk.com.