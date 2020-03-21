Bears donate $250,000 to Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund

The Bears have been part of the fabric of Chicago for decades, and the Bears are helping Chicago at a time of unprecedented need.
As explained by Larry Mayer of the team’s official website, the Bears will make a $250,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.
“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said. “This is a challenging time for all of us, but significantly more so for those who have temporarily lost their jobs or are unable to access food and essential items. With that in mind, we are beginning our support of those in need with a $250,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.”
As NFL teams, owners, and players make contributions like this, we’ll be mentioning it here. These gestures deserve to be acknowledged, especially since they may inspire others of means to do the same thing.