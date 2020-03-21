Colts cut Pierre Desir

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Pierre Desir is out in Indianapolis.

The Colts are releasing Desir, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, given that Desir signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension a year ago and started 11 games last year. But the Colts have apparently decided to cut their losses with the $9 million they’ve already paid him.

The Colts don’t really need the cap savings, given that they’re near the top of the NFL in available salary cap space, but they’ll save $6.85 million by not having Desir count against their cap this season. Indianapolis still has plenty of money to spend in free agency, if it chooses to do so.