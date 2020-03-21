Dolphins announce deals with 10 unrestricted free agents

Posted by Mike Florio on March 21, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins have been very active in free agency. And they’ve highlighted that activity with a Saturday press release announcing deals with 10 unrestricted free agents.

The 10 new Dolphins are safety Clayton Fejedelem (who previously played with the Bengals), guard Ereck Flowers (Washington), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (Eagles), running back Jordan Howard (Eagles), cornerback Byron Jones (Cowboys), center Ted Karras (Patriots), defensive end Shaq Lawson (Bills), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (Chiefs), linebacker Elandon Roberts (Patriots) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (Patriots).

The Dolphins also announced that safety Adrian Colbert has re-signed with the team.

With Tom Brady and other Patriots leaving New England (including three that signed with Miami), the Dolphins are adding pieces that they hope will vault them toward the top of the division. The Patriots have won the division for 11 straight seasons. And for 16 of the last 17 seasons. The Dolphins won the AFC East in 2008.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Dolphins announce deals with 10 unrestricted free agents

  1. Patriots have no cap space to add anyone, much less a veteran QB. Thus, this is the year that another AFC East team will win the Division. The Patriots will no make the playoffs and will be 3rd or 4th in their own Division.

  2. Not sure who they play outside the division, but they will lose to the Bills twice, Pats twice, and split with the Jets. So within the weak AFC East they will go 1 – 5 this year. If something would happen and Flores steps down, they have a chance of going 3 – 3.

  3. Patriots, the winners of 11 straight AFC East titles and 16 out of 17. The only year they did not earned the title they lost out to theDolphins in a tiebreaker With Brady lost to the season in week one.

    I wouldn’t count the Patriots out just yet.

  4. I am thinking the Dolphins are going to take the division this year. That would be the death blow for the dynasty.

  5. Actually, four of the Dolphins FA signings are former Patriots, one after first joining the Eagles.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!