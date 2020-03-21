Dolphins announce deals with 10 unrestricted free agents

Getty Images

The Dolphins have been very active in free agency. And they’ve highlighted that activity with a Saturday press release announcing deals with 10 unrestricted free agents.

The 10 new Dolphins are safety Clayton Fejedelem (who previously played with the Bengals), guard Ereck Flowers (Washington), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (Eagles), running back Jordan Howard (Eagles), cornerback Byron Jones (Cowboys), center Ted Karras (Patriots), defensive end Shaq Lawson (Bills), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (Chiefs), linebacker Elandon Roberts (Patriots) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (Patriots).

The Dolphins also announced that safety Adrian Colbert has re-signed with the team.

With Tom Brady and other Patriots leaving New England (including three that signed with Miami), the Dolphins are adding pieces that they hope will vault them toward the top of the division. The Patriots have won the division for 11 straight seasons. And for 16 of the last 17 seasons. The Dolphins won the AFC East in 2008.