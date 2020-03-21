Eagles add Will Parks to secondary

Getty Images

The Eagles made a big addition to their secondary when they traded for cornerback Darius Slay this week and they made a smaller move at safety on Saturday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to a contract with safety Will Parks. It’s a one-year deal for Parks.

Parks was a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 and has spent his entire career with Denver. He started 15 of the 62 games he played in Denver and also saw action on special teams.

Parks, who is a Philly native, has recorded 149 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack over the course of his career.

The Eagles declined to pick up Malcom Jenkins’ 2020 option and re-signed Rodney McLeod in other moves at safety this week.