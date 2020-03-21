Eagles are shopping Rasul Douglas

Getty Images

With the Eagles adding cornerback Darius Slay via trade with the Lions, they can afford to move on from at least one of the guys on the roster who plays that position.

Per multiple league sources, the Eagles are shopping cornerback Rasul Douglas.

A third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2017, Douglas enters a contract year after a not-so-great 2019. He exited the starting lineup after a Week Seven loss to the Cowboys.

Douglas appeared in 16 games last season with six starts. The prior year, he again had 16 appearances, with seven starts. As a rookie in 2017, he played in 14 regular-season games and all three postseason games.