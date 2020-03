Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Jatavis Brown is on the way to Philadelphia.

Brown is signing a one-year contract with the Eagles, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT.

The 26-year-old Brown has spent his entire career with the Chargers, who selected him with a fifth-round draft pick in 2016.

Brown has at times been an important part of the Chargers’ defense, but last year he was mostly a special teams player, playing 51 percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps but only 9 percent of their defensive snaps.