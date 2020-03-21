FedEx Field parking lot being readied for COVID-19 testing site

AP

The Maryland National Guard began setting up a COVID-19 screening center in the parking lot at FedEx Field on Friday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

The team announced the Prince George’s County and Maryland Health Department are creating a screening system at its home in Landover, Maryland. Ten military-style tents and handwashing stations will serve as a screening system that should begin operating within the next week.

The screening center will test only patients who have registered.

Maryland has 192 reported cases and two deaths, per NBC Sports Washington.