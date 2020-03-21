Gronk makes his WWE debut

AP

There were no fans in the building. But there were wrestlers. And there was Gronk.

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on Friday night, with an appearance on SmackDown.

“Let me tell you something,” Gronkowski said, via Boston.com. “I’ve been watching since second grade from the nosebleeds when the WWE came to Buffalo, New York, my hometown. I’ve been watching at the . . . FCW arena . . . in Tampa, Florida to support my boy Mojo Rawley when there was only five people in the stands.

“I’ve been to sold out WrestleManias, in front of 80,000 people. And now, I’m here, in front of zero people. And I’m still hyped baby. But this time, I’ll be hosting WrestleMania, because I’m ready for anything.”

WrestleMania will proceed in two weeks at the WWE Performance Center, with no fans present. And Gronk will be co-hosting the event. Which, given the fact that nothing else is going on in the sports world, could end up shattering its existing PPV record.