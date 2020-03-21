Jets add guard Greg Van Roten

Getty Images

The Jets keep adding to their offensive line, and the Panthers free agent exodus continues.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are signing guard Greg Van Roten.

The 30-year-old Van Roten was a journeyman before establishing himself as a starter with the Panthers. He had played for three teams and did a stint in the CFL, before earning a job in Carolina and starting 27 straight games.

His season ended last year with a dislocated toe.

The Jets have been busy remaking their front, signing center Conner McGovern, tackle George Fant, and guard Josh Andrews.