Jets release Darryl Roberts

The Jets released another cornerback on Saturday.

The team announced that they have excised Darryl Roberts from the roster. They parted ways with Trumaine Johnson on Wednesday after he turned in two dismal seasons with the team.

Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Jets last March and started 10 games for the Jets last season, but had no guaranteed money coming his way this year and the Jets will pocket $6 million in cap space as a result of the move.

He had 63 tackles and an interception last season.

In addition to cutting Johnson, the Jets saw Maurice Canady sign with the Cowboys this week. They re-signed Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole, who join Nate Hairston and Bless Austin as returning members of the cornerback group.