Jets sign Marqui Christian

Getty Images

The Jets dispatched one defensive back on Saturday by releasing Darryl Roberts and they added another in safety Marqui Christian.

Per multiple reports, Christian has agreed to a one-year deal that is worth up to $2 million.

Christian was a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, but was waived in September of his rookie season. He was claimed by the Rams and appeared in 55 games over the last four seasons, including every game of the last two seasons.

Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he did play 34 percent of the defensive snaps the last two seasons. Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye are on hand at safety for the Jets, so we’ll see how Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams puts all the pieces together.

Christian had 83 tackles over the course of his time with the Rams.