Josh Andrews signing with Jets

Offensive lineman Josh Andrews has agreed to terms with the Jets, according to Andrews’ agent, Brett Tessler.

Andrews will add depth to the offensive line, a priority for the Jets.

The Jets previously agreed to terms with tackle George Fant and center Connor McGovern. They lost backup offensive linemen Brent Qvale and Tom Compton this week.

Andrews, 28, has played for the Eagles and Colts in five seasons. He has seen action in 25 games but has no starts.

Andrews appeared in six games last season with the Colts, playing 61 offensive snaps and five on special teams.