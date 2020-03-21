Malcolm Jenkins: I wanted to cement my legacy in Philadelphia forever

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
Malcolm Jenkins has no hard feelings after the Eagles let him go this week, but he does acknowledge he was hoping to stick around longer in Philadelphia.

Jenkins, the safety who signed with the Saints after he was released by the Eagles, wrote in the Players’ Tribune that he was hoping to remain with the Eagles because he thought he had more work to do both on the team and in the community.

“It’s my legacy that I’m concerned with,” Jenkins wrote. “And it’s no secret that I wanted a new deal — no secret that I felt like I deserved one. Not so I could be the highest-paid player at my position (even though I regard myself as being of that caliber), but so I could cement my legacy in Philadelphia forever. I wanted a deal that showed me that my sacrifices to the game have been recognized. I’m no idiot. I know money is tied to timing, market value, age, the draft, and so on. But legacy? That’s tied to the player, and to the name on the back of his jersey. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I wasn’t able to ensure that my name would end up on the back of an Eagles jersey this year.”

Jenkins does not, however, express any bitterness toward the Eagles on his way out the door.

“To Mr. Lurie, Coach Pederson, Jim Schwartz, and the rest of the coaching staff — I’m so grateful for the opportunity you gave me to be the best version of myself in an Eagles uniform,” Jenkins wrote.

Now the 32-year-old Jenkins will attempt to complete his legacy in New Orleans, where his NFL career started.

10 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: I wanted to cement my legacy in Philadelphia forever

  2. It is unfortunate but you don’t get paid on past performance.

    And, even though he was so much more than a football player–team spokesman, community leader, fashion connoisseur, friend of Lurie, etc.–you get paid on expected future performance.

    Frankly, I think the Eagles just want a new guard. Jason Peters, a hundred times quieter than Jenkins off the field but just as vocal in the clubhouse, is also gone.

    And, personally, I think Ertz is the next to go. You wouldn’t have rumors of the Eagles having interest in trading for Yannick Ngakoue, OBJ, Julio Jones, etc., if Ertz isn’t involved. Paraphrasing Branch Rickey, better to trade someone too soon than too late.

    Its rough, though–Jenkins, Peters and Ertz are my three favorite Birds. Or, as is the case, “were.”

  3. He talks a good game but he clearly lost some speed. He’s simply not fast enough anymore.

  5. RussianBreadMaker says:
    March 21, 2020 at 9:11 am
    One would assume that the kneeling stuff did him in.

    ——x
    One would be wrong to make that assumption. Jenkins is and will always be loved in Philly. And unlike a lot of the kneelers this guy put his time and money into community works. He wasn’t just talk.

    Was hoping the Eagles could’ve found him a bit more money but this is a business, wish him well in NO and fully expect to see him continue his businesses and charitable events in Philly. His Blitz, Bow ties and Bourbon parties have become a major thing in Philadelphia.

    Good player, better person.

  6. The crossroads of where the sporting game meets the business and romance meets reality.
    He still should’ve been flagged for a penalty when he concussed Brandin Cooks in the 345 Park St gifted SB

  7. Malcolm, Thanks for all you did as a Philadelphia Eagle and all you’ve done in the Philly community. I remember watching Malcolm being interviewed on NFL network after his last stint in New Orleans and before being signed by the Eagles. He talked about being a leader and being accountable. He certainly had a lot of confidence in his football skill.
    The Eagles shortly thereafter signed him as a FA instead of Jarius(sp?) Byrd from Buffalo, much to the chagrin of the Philly fanbase. Malcolm proved he was a talented, versatile football player with unmatched leadership ability. He more than lived up to his words on the field, in the locker room, and in the community.
    Thanks for help bringing a Super Bowl victory! to Philly. Good luck with the rest of your career, and I look forward to your accomplishments when you hang up your cleats.

  8. His Saints contract is worth less on average than the Eagles contract which he wanted torn up.

    It doesn’t look like he accurately predicted his market.

  9. He had no guaranteed money in the last year of his Philly contract. He now has $16 mill in his pocket , in NOLA. Hard to turn that down. That buys a lot of toilet paper. Oh well, it used to.

  10. Any good that he did for the team and the community will always be tainted by his kneeling, disrespecting the country that has been so good to him all these years.

