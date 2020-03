Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end MyCole Pruitt, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Pruitt, who turns 28 next week, has spent the past two seasons in Tennessee.

He has played 31 games with 11 starts for the Titans, making 15 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Pruitt, a fifth-round choice of the Vikings in 2015, has played games for Minnesota, Chicago, Houston and Tennessee.

In his five seasons, he has 27 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns.