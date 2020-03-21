Nick O’Leary signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Add tight end Nick O'Leary to the list of new Raiders.

O’Leary’s agents announced their client has signed with the team on Saturday. Saturday also brought word that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor and offensive lineman Eric Kush.

O’Leary opened last season with the Dolphins, but got released in October. He signed with the Jaguars in November and finished the year with 13 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.

He opened his career as a sixth-round pick of the Bills after winning the John Mackey Award during his final season at Florida State.

In addition to O’Leary, Agholor and Kush, the Raiders have signed linebacker Cory Littleton, quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive end Carl Nassib, safety Jeff Heath, tight end Jason Witten, cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle Maliek Collins ahead of their first season in Las Vegas.