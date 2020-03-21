Only 21 of PFT’s top 100 free agents remain uncommitted

Getty Images

Get ’em while you can!

Only three days into the official start of free agency, PFT’s top 100 list is picked over. Only 21 free agents remain uncommitted.

Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is the highest remaining free agent at No. 7 and former Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is No. 12.

Winston, who had offseason knee surgery and eye surgery, bid farewell to the Bucs on Saturday, a day after Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay. Clowney had offseason core muscle surgery, and teams are unlikely to commit big money to him without their team doctors examining him.

Former Jets receiver Robby Anderson (No. 29) has not seen the receiver market develop as he expected.

Former Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (No. 35) and former Bucs receiver Breshad Perriman (No. 42) are the other two free agents remaining in the top 50.

Sixteen free agents remain in the final 50.