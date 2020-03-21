Raiders continue to add veteran free agents, including Nelson Agholor

Getty Images

The Raiders have been busy stacking up veteran free agents, and added another pair Saturday.

According to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, the Raiders have agreed to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and offensive lineman Eric Kush.

The Eagles made no apparent effort to retain Agholor, their 2015 first-rounder. He missed five games last year, and caught 39 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

He was No. 97 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.

The 30-year-old Kush spent last year with the Browns, starting seven games, and was released in February.