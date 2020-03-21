Report: Jets exercise 2021 option on Ryan Griffin’s contract

Getty Images

The Jets have exercised the 2021 option year on tight end Ryan Griffin’s contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Griffin, 30, signed an extension with the Jets last November.

The Jets originally signed him last July, two months after the Texans cut him.

He had 34 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games before ankle surgery landed him on injured reserve in December.

In his seven seasons since Houston made him a sixth-round choice, Griffin has 170 catches for 1,811 yards and 12 touchdowns.