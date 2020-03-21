Robby Anderson: Patience is the key

Getty Images

The first deals of free agency were reported shortly after the negotiating window opened at noon on Monday and kept coming until the week ended with 45 of PFT’s top 100 free agents off the board.

Robby Anderson is the higher ranked of the two wide receivers among the five that still remain available this weekend — Breshad Perriman is the other — and it has been a quiet market for the four-year veteran. There’s been talk of interest from the Jets in re-signing him, but neither they or any other team has hit Anderson’s desired price.

For now, Anderson doesn’t seem to be worried about how things are playing out.

“Patience is the key,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Anderson isn’t helped by the belief that this year’s draft has a very deep and talented wide receiver group and he may wind up taking a one-year deal in hopes of hitting the market under better conditions next season.