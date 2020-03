Getty Images

Running back Rod Smith is returning to the Raiders on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders originally signed Smith on Dec. 10, and he played three games. Smith did not touch the ball.

Smith, the brother of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, previously has played for the Cowboys and Titans. He also has spent time with the Seahawks and Giants.

He has played 55 games with two starts in five seasons.

Smith, 28, has 131 touches for 636 yards and six touchdowns in his career.