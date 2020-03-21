Seahawks may have interest in Everson Griffen

Getty Images

Free agent defensive end Everson Griffen confirmed that he will not return to the Vikings, but there’s been no news about where he will go. Seattle could be an option.

As noted by the Tacoma News Tribune, Griffen played for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll at USC, and Carroll has identified improving the pass rush as his top offseason priority. The Seahawks are still interested in re-signing free agent Jadeveon Clowney, but if Clowney goes elsewhere, Griffen would make sense for the Seahawks.

Griffen has praised Carroll in the past and would likely want to play for him again.

“He was a great coach I had at USC. He did a lot of great things for the college and for the players and he was a great coach,” Griffen said of Carroll in 2016.

The 32-year-old Griffen started 15 games last season in Minnesota and may be able to start in Seattle, as a cheaper option than Clowney.