Top 25 remaining free agents

Of PFT’s original list of 100 free agents, NFL teams have tagged or agreed to terms with 79. But teams have made moves since then. Here is our list of the top 25 free agents currently on the market:

1. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston

2. Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

3. Jets receiver Robby Anderson

4. Titans cornerback Logan Ryan

5. Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman

6. Browns safety Damarious Randall

7. Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris

8. Vikings edge rusher Everson Griffen

9. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith

10. Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe

11. Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters

12. Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson

13. Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams

14. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby

15. Saints safety Vonn Bell

16. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

17. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

18. Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi

19. Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham

20. Giants linebacker Markus Golden

21. Texans running back Carlos Hyde

22. Packers cornerback Tramon Williams

23. Buccaneers offensive tackle Demar Dotson

24. Colts receiver Devin Funchess

25. Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes