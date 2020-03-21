Will Jadeveon Clowney stay in Seattle?

Getty Images

The Seahawks would like to keep defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Will it happen?

There’s some initial chatter on the NFL grapevine that Seattle could be in the process of working something out with Clowney. It’s possible, however, that Clowney’s camp is putting that out there in an effort to drum up interest elsewhere.

Currently, there’s little or no interest elsewhere. Due to the NFL’s COVID-19 procedures, it will be difficult for anyone other than the Seahawks to sign him, given the inability of teams to bring players to their facilities for a physical, and their inability to send doctors to the player. The Seahawks, like every team, conducted a physical on Clowney when the season ended. So they know where he is physically, or at least where he was after the team’s playoff run.

Clowney had surgery after the season to repair a sports hernia. It’s possible that the Seahawks, whose contract with Clowney didn’t expire until Wednesday, had a chance to take a look at him before the league’s restrictions kicked in.

Seattle acquired Clowney in September for a third-round pick and two players. Clowney’s revised contract included a commitment that he wouldn’t be tagged in 2020. He was dominant at times, but the sports hernia ended up slowing him down considerably. He missed three games after the problem emerged, during one of his best performances ever on a Monday night against the 49ers.