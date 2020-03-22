Agent: Pats offered Brian Hoyer chance to compete for starting job

Getty Images

The Patriots brought quarterback Brian Hoyer back for a third tour with the team on Sunday and this one is different than the other two.

Hoyer won’t be backing up Tom Brady in New England this time and agent Joe Linta told PFT that the Patriots offered Hoyer a chance to compete for the starting job. Linta added that was enough to get Hoyer to turn down more money in order to take the job in New England.

Hoyer’s deal is for one year and $2 million in guaranteed money. The money will be paid out by both the Patriots and the Cols at Hoyer was guaranteed money from Indianapolis before he was released this week.

Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler are the other quarterbacks in New England at the moment. How much that changes will have much to do with Hoyer’s odds of winning any competition for the top job.